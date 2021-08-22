Vanilla Network Price Hits $31.85 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $31.85 or 0.00064990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $21.08 million and $145,443.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00159778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,430.16 or 1.00536647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00921340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.08 or 0.06589482 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 809,106 coins and its circulating supply is 661,992 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

