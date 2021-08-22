Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $442.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $450.27 million. Vectrus posted sales of $352.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 58.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vectrus by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vectrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 73,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $568.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

