Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

