VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after buying an additional 287,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after buying an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. 2,496,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

