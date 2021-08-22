VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 93,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 277,176 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.