Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

VRTX stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $195.85. 974,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,315. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

