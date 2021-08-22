Vesper Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $7.52 or 0.00015351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00132146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00156306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.50 or 0.99779058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00928923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.68 or 0.06604387 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,881,367 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

