Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

LON VSVS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 559.50 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 79,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,772. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

