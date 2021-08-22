Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

