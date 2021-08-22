Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $307,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.18. 540,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $294.93 and a one year high of $445.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

