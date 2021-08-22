Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 171,077 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the period. Hill-Rom comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $414,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

HRC traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 440,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.