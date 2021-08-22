Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 317,304 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $365,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

