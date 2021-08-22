Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $292.63 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $292,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 on Friday, reaching $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

