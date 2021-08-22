Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,030 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.44% of American Financial Group worth $471,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

