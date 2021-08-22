Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $11.26 million and $1.47 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,610,993 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

