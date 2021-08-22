View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 15.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was up 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 39,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,320,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
