View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 15.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was up 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 39,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,320,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of View by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of View by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

