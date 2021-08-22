Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

