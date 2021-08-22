Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of VIST opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

