VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VMware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

