Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.42 ($75.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €60.42 ($71.08). The company had a trading volume of 891,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.77. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.