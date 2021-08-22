Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 1,287,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,003. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

