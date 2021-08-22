Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0453 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $113,366.52 and approximately $59,480.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

