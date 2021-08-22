Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

VYGVF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its Voyager Platform, engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich, and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.