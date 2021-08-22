Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $966.59 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00008866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $966.59 million and $73,271.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00824194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103421 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

