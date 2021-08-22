Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Capitalization Hits $70.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $70.81 million and $490,329.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00007662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.79 or 0.00806592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00101796 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

