W Green Pay 1-Day Volume Tops $15,196.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. W Green Pay has a market cap of $163,515.46 and approximately $15,196.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

