Wajid Ali Sells 6,481 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95.

On Friday, June 4th, Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,429,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

