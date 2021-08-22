Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 3,285,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,238. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

