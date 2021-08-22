Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.