Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

