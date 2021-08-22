Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Shares Up 3.1%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.24. 8,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$222.16 million and a P/E ratio of 72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.62%.

About Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

