Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Head to Head Survey

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.56 $81.14 million $3.30 6.08 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.63 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Madison County Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

