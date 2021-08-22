Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NBW stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

