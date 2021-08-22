Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,395 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

