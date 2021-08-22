Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,954 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

