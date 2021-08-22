Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $223,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $22.21 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.