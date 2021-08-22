Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,823,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

