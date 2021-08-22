Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:WBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.47.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
