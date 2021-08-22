Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

