Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $157,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,909,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.42. 15,357,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709,721. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

