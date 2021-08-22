WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.