WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

