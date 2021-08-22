West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$144.60.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$87.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The firm has a market cap of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

