Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

HIX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.