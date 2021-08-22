Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

