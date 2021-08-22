Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of IGI opened at $22.05 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.