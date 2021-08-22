Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

PAI stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

