Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Acquires £5,000 in Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Peter Fowler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of WSG opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £17.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Westminster Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.27 ($0.11).

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

