WeTrust Price Hits $0.0087 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. WeTrust has a market cap of $800,630.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

