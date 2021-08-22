WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

