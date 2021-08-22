WINk Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00195537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

